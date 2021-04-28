[PDF] Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Machine learning as-a-service refers to various types of services that offer machine learning abilities as a part of cloud-computing services. MLaaS providers offer various machine learning tools including API, predictive analytics, deep learning, data visualization, natural language processing, etc. MLaaS assists its customers to gain advantage from machine learning without additional cost, risk, and time for creating an in-house internal machine learning team. A number of cloud computing service providers offer machine learning as a service including Amazon, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. Moreover, MLaaS is offered on a limited trial basis for a developer to evaluate before committing to a particular platform. The major advantage that MLaaS offers to businesses is that it enables them to get started quickly with machine learning without undergoing tedious software installation processes. Companies can enhance their product capabilities and offerings, enhance regular business operation efficiency, make interaction with consumers easier, and use AI prediction capabilities.

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- H2O.ai, Google Inc., Predictron Labs Ltd, IBM Corporation, Ersatz Labs Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services Inc., FICO, and BigML Inc.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud/Virtual Private Cloud

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By End-use Application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Energy & Utilities, Government, Education etc.)

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

