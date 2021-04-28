[PDF] Industrial Floor Scrubbers : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing
Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction
An industrial floor scrubber is a floor-cleaning device used to clean floor in short period of time. Industrial floor scrubbers are also used for high-load activities as compared to the conventional floor scrubbers Industrial floor scrubbers help in reducing labor costs and save the budget in dollars. Floor scrubbers are available in various configurations and sizes depending on the industrial needs. The large-sized floor scrubbers carry more water and larger batteries as compared to small-sized floor scrubbers. There are different types of floor scrubbers available including robotic scrubber, ride-on floor scrubber, walk-behind scrubber, etc. These scrubbers find applications in various sectors such as hospitality, transportation, warehousing, and pharmaceuticals
Press Release: Industrial Floor Scrubbers
No Of Pages: 135 Pages
Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 7,802.6 million by 2027
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.
Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Nilfisk-Advance, Inc., Bortek Industries, Inc., Tornado Industries, Inc., Factory Cat, iRobot Corporation, Tennant Company, Ecovacs Robotics, and Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG.
Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Taxonomy:
Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market, By Type
- Robotic Floor Scrubbers
- Ride-on Scrubbers
- Walk-behind Scrubbers
Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market , By End-use Industry
- Others
- Retail & Food
- Manufacturing & Warehousing
- Hospitality
- Education
- Government
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation
Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market, By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.
