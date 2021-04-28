[PDF] Head-mounted Display (HMD) : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A head-mounted display is an electronic wearable device, mounted on a head that includes a small display optic near the eye. The display optic projects a virtual environment in front of the user’s eyes. . The screens used in the head-mounted display are liquid crystal displays (LCDs) since they are compact, efficient, and lightweight. Moreover, LCDs provide better screen resolution and brightness. HMDs are majorly used in various applications including military, gaming, medical, sports, training and simulation, engineering, etc. Currently, optic head-mounted display (OHMD) is a wearable display that can reflect projected images and enables the user to see through it.

Global Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Sensics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Recon Instruments, Kopin Corporation, Thales Visionix, Inc., Oculus VR, Rockwell Collins, Inc., eMagin Corporation, Google Inc., Lockheed Martin, Japan Display Inc., and Seiko Epson Corporation.

Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market Taxonomy:

Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Product:

Helmet-Mounted Display

Eyewear Display

Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Component:

Helmet-Mounted Display Micro-Display Head Tracker Camera Connectivity Combined Mirror Control Unit Helmet Accessories

Eyewear Display Micro-Display Goggle Head Tracker Controller Connectivity Battery Accessories



Global Head-mounted displays (HMD) Market, By Application:

Defence, Aviation & Military

Industrial Sector

Augmented & Virtual Reality

Research & Development

Healthcare

Video Gaming & Entertainment

Training & Simulation

Others

