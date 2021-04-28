[PDF] GaN Power Device : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

GaN Power Device Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Our study on the global GaN power devices market includes the gallium nitride power and RF power devices that find predominant applications in power drives (electric vehicle drives, industrial drives, light detection), inverters, supplies, wireless charging, RF front end module, radars and space satellites. Extensive range of applications and the potential to cannibalize the existing silicon semiconductor market are expected to create immense opportunity for growth of the global GaN power devices market over the forecast period.

Press Release: GaN Power Device

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 2.20 Billion by 2025

Global GaN Power Device Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Cree Inc., Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc., Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

GaN Power Device Market Taxonomy:

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Device Type:

Power Device



RF Power Device

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Voltage Range:

<200 Volt



200 – 600 Volt



>600 Volt

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By End User:

Power Drives



Supply and Inverter



Radio Frequency

Global GaN Power Devices Market, By Vertical:

Telecommunications



Industrial



Automotive



Renewables



Consumer and Enterprise



Military, Defense, and Aerospace



Medical

At the end, GaN Power Device Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. GaN Power Device Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

