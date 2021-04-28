[PDF] Digital Commerce Platform : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

Digital Commerce Platform Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Digital commerce platform is a type of e-commerce platform used by organizations for selling and buying of goods and services over mobile networks, internet, and commerce infrastructure. There are different features of digital commerce platform such as analytics, customer service, content development and product description, research and development, social media, marketing, and promotions. The digital commerce platforms provides various method to sell digital products online includes business to business (B2B) software namely Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365, products developed for Salesforce.com, consumer apps, etc. Growing penetration of new digital technologies and connected devices has increased the adoption of digital commerce platforms in the recent past.

Press Release: Digital Commerce Platform

No Of Pages: 140 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 23,175.2 million by 2027

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Magento, Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., IBM Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apttus Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hybris AG, CloudCraze Software LLC, Demandware, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Digital River, Inc

Digital Commerce Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, By Business Model

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Business (C2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Deployment Model

On-premise

Software as a Service

Fully Managed

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Communication

Airline + Travel

Others

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market ,By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

