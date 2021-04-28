[PDF] Cutting Equipment : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

Cutting Equipment Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

The cutting equipment offers effective solutions for a wide range of underground mining and construction applications, which include rapid-entry roadway development, production settings without drilling and blasting, and boring of ore passes and ventilation shafts. Moreover, introduction of automation in production or manufacturing is driving growth of the cutting equipment market. Expansion of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, general metal fabrication, have increased the need of cutting equipment carried out by robots, due to shortage of skilled labor, less operation time, and precision of cutting products, which reduces the overall cost of production. Furthermore, a growing need for facilities such as repair & maintenance and uninterrupted power and energy supply are expected to drive the market growth.

Press Release: Cutting Equipment

No Of Pages: 184 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 6793.8 Million by 2027

Global Cutting Equipment Market Forecast till 2027

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd., ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap on, Otto Baier GmbH and Hilti Corporation.

Cutting Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Technology Type:

Carbon Arc Cutting

Laser Cutting

Oxy-fuel Cutting

Plasma Cutting

Waterjet Cutting

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By End-user Industries:

Automotive

Construction

General Metal Fabrication

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Others

