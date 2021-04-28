[PDF] Commercial or Corporate Card : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

Commercial or Corporate Card Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Global commercial or corporate cards market generated revenue of US$ 26.3 billion in 2017. By 2026, the commercial or corporate cards market is expected to be valued at US$ 49.3 billion with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. India is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period, followed by France. This growth is attributed to increasing electronic money transactions in the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India, in September 2017, for the first time, the monthly figure of electronic money transactions in India exceeded US$ 10.57 Bn, which was US$ 5.72 Bn in September 2016. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the card transactions in India grew around 84% in one year since 2016.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 49.3 Billion by 2026

Global Commercial or Corporate Card Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- AirPlus International Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc., NGC US, LLC, and Bank of China Limited.

Commercial or Corporate Card Market Taxonomy:

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Product Type:

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Gift Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Card Type:

Open-loop Cards

Closed-loop Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By End User:

Small & Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

At the end, Commercial or Corporate Card Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Commercial or Corporate Card Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

