[PDF] Cloud robotics : The Ultimate Guide.

Cloud robotics is the seamless integration of robotics and cloud computing, internet technologies, and cloud storage. Cloud robotics are used to enhance the learning abilities of robots. It allows robots to take advantage of powerful computational, storage, and communication resources of modern data centers. Cloud robotics is associated with four primary robotic operations namely data capturing with the help of a robot (onboard/integrated sensors and nodes), processing the collected data on cloud servers, application of the processed data, and feedback sent to the servers for further analysis.

No Of Pages: 160 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: CAGR of 14.1% During the Forecast period (2019-2027)

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Universal Robots, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, and ABB Group.

Cloud robotics Market Taxonomy:

Global Cloud robotics Market, By Component

Services System Integration Connectivity Service Other Professional Services

Software Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Robotics as a Service (RaaS) & Platform as a Service (PaaS) Robotics Application Software

Robot Hardware Components

Hardware

Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Implementation Type

Clone Based

Proxy Based

Peer Based

Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Technology

Infrared

RF

5G

4G

3G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Cloud robotics Market, By Application

Industrial Cloud Robotics Automotive Defense Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Others



