[PDF] Cloud robotics : The Ultimate Guide.

Cloud robotics Market
Cloud robotics is the seamless integration of robotics and cloud computing, internet technologies, and cloud storage. Cloud robotics are used to enhance the learning abilities of robots. It allows robots to take advantage of powerful computational, storage, and communication resources of modern data centers. Cloud robotics is associated with four primary robotic operations namely data capturing with the help of a robot (onboard/integrated sensors and nodes), processing the collected data on cloud servers, application of the processed data, and feedback sent to the servers for further analysis.
No Of Pages: 160 Pages
Expected Value Till Forecast: CAGR of 14.1% During the Forecast period (2019-2027)
Global Cloud robotics Market Forecast till 2027
Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Universal Robots, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, and ABB Group.
Cloud robotics Market Taxonomy:
Global Cloud robotics Market, By Component
- Services
- System Integration
- Connectivity Service
- Other Professional Services
- Software
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Robotics as a Service (RaaS) & Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Robotics Application Software
- Robot
- Hardware Components
- Hardware
Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Implementation Type
- Clone Based
- Proxy Based
- Peer Based
Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Deployment Model
- Cloud
- On-premise
Global Cloud robotics Market ,By Technology
- Infrared
- RF
- 5G
- 4G
- 3G
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
Global Cloud robotics Market, By Application
- Industrial Cloud Robotics
- Automotive
- Defense
- Manufacturing
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
Cloud robotics Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.
