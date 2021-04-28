[PDF] Chipless RFID : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

Chipless RFID Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A chipless RFID is a type of RFID tag that does not use microchip transponder, instead it uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to communicate data. Some of the chipless tags use conductive polymers or plastics instead of silicone microchip, wherein these chipless tags are digitally encoded and work at one-millimeter range. Furthermore, chipless RFID tags have features such as magnetically encoded stripe in banknotes, unique signature, and microwave reflecting fiber. These tags are predominantly used in e-passport, banking cards, and item-level tagging. The chipless RFID tags are used for asset tracking, smart tickets, anti-counterfeiting, animal tracking, air baggage, and high volume secure documents.

Press Release: Chipless RFID

No Of Pages: 130 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 5,190.6 million by 2027

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Zebra Technologies Corporation, Spectra Systems, Molex Inc., Xerox Corporation, Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l., Vubiq Networks Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, and TagSense Inc.

Chipless RFID Market Taxonomy:

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Component Type:

RFID Tags

RFID Reader

RFID Middleware

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Industry:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Logistics & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Others

