[PDF] Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes : Incredible Transformations

Carbon-ceramic brakes are made from carbon-ceramic composites. Carbon-ceramic brakes can be used on track or street running, with different compound brake pads. This carbon-ceramic brake offers benefits in terms of performance, in both wet and dry conditions, and it is of lightweight, increased comfort, corrosion resistance, and high durability. Moreover, carbon-ceramic disc brakes are has numerous advantages over conventional brakes such as carbon-ceramic brakes are approximately 65% lighter in weight, reduce noise and vibration.

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Brembo S.p.A, SGL Carbon, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora, Surface Transforms PLC, Fusion Brakes, LLC, EBC Brakes, RB Performance Brakes, Wilwood Engineering, Inc. and Baer Brakes

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

