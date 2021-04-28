[PDF] AIops Platform : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

AIops Platform Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a multilayered technology platform that enhances IT operations by using machine learning and analytics to analyze the big data collected for various IT operations tools and devices to resolve the issues in real time. The global AIops Platform market generated revenue of US$ 1,270 billion in 2016. The global AIops Platform market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 20,428 billion with a CAGR of 36.2% by 2025.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 20.4 billion by 2025

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- International Business Machines Corporation, Splunk Inc., CA Technologies, VMware, Inc, Micro Focus International plc, HCL Technologies Limited, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Inc., Moogsoft, and FixStream Network Inc.

AIops Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Organization Size

Small and Mid-size Companies

Large Enterprises

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

