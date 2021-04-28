Payment Gateway Software  Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Latest market research report on Global Payment Gateway Software Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Payment Gateway Software market.

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Payment Gateway Software include:

Amazon Payments

Ping++

SecurePay

Adyen

Alipay

Tenpay

Authorize.net

Boleto

OneCard

2Checkout

CCBill

First Data

Stripe

Paymill

PayU

GMO

WorldPay

MOLPay

CashU

BlueSnap

PayPal

Application Segmentation

Retails

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

Payment Gateway Software Market: Type Outlook

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Payment Gateway Software Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

