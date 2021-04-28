Outdoor Leisure Market Rising Trends and Growing Industry Analysis 2021

Global Outdoor Leisure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2022

The Outdoor Leisure Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Leading Companies of Global Outdoor Leisure Market are Bestway Global Holding Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., VF Corporation and others.

Outdoor leisure industry is a very lucrative market since engaging in recreational activities can boost confidence levels, enhance creativity and self-esteem. The outdoor industry has grown because it is an affordable option to a healthy lifestyle. The outdoor leisure market has been categorized into inflatable and non-inflatable leisure products. Inflatable products have become increasingly popular over recent years, particularly as advancements in technology have allowed them to become progressively superior to non-inflatables in terms of performance.

The various types of ground and mountain, aerial and water leisure activities offered by different companies are anticipated to grow over the next few years. There has been an increasing participation rate across all age groups for recreational activities specially for water leisure, ranging from young kids to older adults. The growing consumer base has driven a substantial increase in the number and quality of facilitations and locations to engage in water leisure activities and generated strong demand for water leisure products. The vendors are striving to boost comfort levels and developing new products to cater to the needs of growing consumer requirements.

The global outdoor leisure market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as growing youth population, development of tourism industry, increasing popularity of outdoor recreation, plummeting raw material prices and rapid urbanization. The major trends observed in this market include rising penetration in sports & outdoors, launching of new products, emergence of social platforms and growing consumer awareness. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as competition threat, seasonality and low negotiating power of purchasers.

