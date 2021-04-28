Motorcycle Rider Assistance System Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2028

Motorcycle Rider Assistance System is essential for increasing demand for integration of safety systems in motorcycles

Globally, the development of assistive systems for improving the safety of the bike riders. Is increasing. Nowadays, Motorcycle Rider Assistance System is widely used for not only professional riders but also for increased traffic in the urban and suburban roads of many crowded towns. For several reasons, Motorcycle Rider Assistance System dynamics and safety has not been investigated as much as four-wheeled vehicles. Therefore, the development of Motorcycle Rider Assistance System must improve for comfort and safety. Unfortunately, it is not easy for the new riders to ride in dangerous situations such as emergency braking on a slippery road. From this point of view, Motorcycle Rider Assistance System may help in terms of training and smooth riding experience.

Global Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market to grow at a lower double digit CAGR over the forecast period

The Global Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market is estimated to record a lower single-digit CAGR across the globe from 2018 to 2028, according to the recent study of FactMR. North America dominated the global market for Global Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%. However, by 2028, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the market with a growth of almost 20%. Increasing severe accidents over the globe is the main driving factor that consumers are preferring bikes with Motorcycle Rider Assistance System. In the future too consumers are likely to prefer Motorcycle Rider Assistance System for safe, smooth and comfortable riding experience.

Increasing accidents over the globe to Boost R&D in Motorcycle Rider Assistance System

According to a recent study by Fact. MR, the motorcycle riders have a higher risk of dying in case of an accident compared to car drivers. Motorcycle Rider Assistance System could prevent one in seven motorcycle accidents. Even a small number can make a massive impact if Motorcycle Rider Assistance System is used globally. When riding in heavy traffic for hours, it becomes difficult for riders to maintain correct distance between vehicles. In such a scenario, Motorcycle Rider Assistance System will use combination of system like ABS, traction control and so on to control bike and to provide an efficient and stress-free journey. Further, companies are developing a machine-learning-based Motorcycle Rider Assistance System, which will allow riders to feel comfortable with its AI (artificial intelligence) over time.

Motorcycle Rider Assistance System is likely to gain high market share in future due to public safety

The Motorcycle Rider Assistance System can be segmented on the type of position of radar sensor, motorcycle control system and by features of Motorcycle Rider Assistance System. By the position of radar sensor, Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market can be categorized into front version of mid-range radar sensor and rear version of mid-range radar sensor. The Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market can be segmented in a different motor cycle control system such as radar sensor, ABS (Anti-lock braking system), engine management and HMI (Human Machine Interface). Features of the Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market can be segmented into advanced front-lighting system, traction control system, emergency brake assistance, combined braking systems, collision warning system, speed adaptation and adaptive cruise control. Geographically, the global market Motorcycle Rider Assistance System can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading companies focusing on AI (artificial intelligence) and Machine-Learning-Based Motorcycle Rider Assistance System

The global market for Motorcycle Rider Assistance System machines comprises several developers who are primarily converging on bringing AI (artificial intelligence) and Machine-Learning-Based Motorcycle Rider Assistance System to suit their consumers need. Some key market participants are BMW, Continental, Honda Motor, Robert Bosch and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for Motorcycle Rider Assistance System. The research report provides analysis and information according to Motorcycle Rider Assistance System market segments on the type of position of radar sensor, motorcycle control system and by features of Motorcycle Rider Assistance System

