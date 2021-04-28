Mobile VoIP Market Trends, Share & Future Growth by 2026 With Competitive Outlook

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile VoIP Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile VoIP market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Mobile Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) refers to an efficient, low-cost communication method where mobile handsets use Wi-Fi or 3G/4G cellular network to transmit data in packets. It sends voice calls as digital signals over the Internet using VoIP technology. Nowadays, individuals use several mobile VoIP apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Duo, Google Hangouts, Skype and Viber, to place and receive phone calls over the Internet.

The global mobile VoIP market is primarily driven by the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the rising smartphone penetration. Mobile VoIP offers higher scalability, increased accessibility, clear voice quality, instant messaging and video conferencing, and enhanced portability at lower costs. Due to these benefits, there is an increasing demand for mobile VoIP services worldwide. Moreover, with the rising adoption of remote working models due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the corporate sector is widely using mobile VoIP technology for virtual connectivity to maintain the operational workflow across various organizations. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience a positive thrust in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for More Detailed Market Insight: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-voip-market/requestsample

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mobile VoIP market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of platform, service, model type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Platform:

Android OS

iOS

Window OS

Others

Breakup by Service:

Video and Voice Call

Video Conferencing

Instant Messaging

Others

Breakup by Model Type:

Freemium Model

Premium Model

Enterprise Model

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Banking and Financial Services

Retail

Government

Education

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global mobile VoIP market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Kakao Corporation

Grasshopper Group LLC. (LogMeIn Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Tata Communications Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom AG)

Vonage Holdings Corporation.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-voip-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800