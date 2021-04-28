Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019 – 2027

Global Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market: Overview

According to a new market report pertaining to the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market published by Transparency Market Research the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market is projected to reach value of US$ 152,115.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 12,126.6 Mn in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market can be attributed to rapid rise in mobile and internet penetration, facilitating growth in retail sector. Europe is anticipated to lead the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market, followed by North America, during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of “Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market” at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72787

Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market. Key players profiled in the report include

Bixolon Co., Ltd.

Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

Dspread Technology, Inc.

Fiserv Inc. (First Data Corporation)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Ingenico S.A.

Intuit, Inc.

iZettle AB

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

PAX Technology Ltd.

PayPal Holdings, Inc

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square, Inc.

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Rapid rise in mobile and internet penetration, facilitating growth in retail sector accelerating the growth of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market.

The spread of mobile phones has seen significant rise across the world in recent years. The evolution of smartphones has fueled the use of mobile devices by consumers and at organization levels as well. The use of mobile devices has enabled organizations to provide greater mobility at workplaces and speed up processes. For example, the use of mobile devices as point-of-sale terminals at retail stores has permitted faster movement of customers at the cash counters, thus providing better customer satisfaction. The growth of e-commerce and home delivery facilities are further driving the expansion of the mPOS market. mPOS solutions enable merchants to process payments at customers’ location and eliminate the risks associated with cash transactions. Thus, mobile and internet penetration is expected to have a significant impact on the retail sector throughout the forecast period.

mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS), is expected to provide future opportunity for the growth of the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market.

During the past few years, new vendors successfully activated millions of merchants by offering schemes that involved no monthly fees, flat rate percentage pricing, minimal cost hardware, and minimal ongoing maintenance charges. For instance, the U.S.-based company Level Up started offering 0% payment processing fees in exchange for obligatory marketing services. Due to an increasing number of players in the QSR mPOS market, competition on the basis of pricing among mPOS vendors would be high during the coming years. Thus, it is seen that the key factors to sustain the competitive environment would be in product differentiation and offering value-added services. mPOS vendors need to offer customized mPOS solutions catering to the needs of specific Industry verticals. Thus, this factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market over the forecast period.

Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market: Market Taxonomy

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market has been segmented based on solution, industry, authentication and region. In terms of solution, the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market has been segmented into hardware, software/mobile app and services. Hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share at 64.0% of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market in 2019. Whereas, service segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period. Based on industry, the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market has been divided into restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse/distribution, entertainment, transportation, government and consumer utility services. In which, the retail segment is expected to held the largest market share at 34.0% of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market in 2019. The government segment is expected to account for highest CAGR of 48.4% of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market from 2019-2027. Based on authentication, the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market has been divided into EMV chip and pin, magnetic-stripe, chip and sign, near field communication (NFC) and biometrics. In which, biometrics is expected to held the largest market share at 42.0% of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market in 2019. Whereas, near field communication (NFC) is expected to account for highest CAGR of 44.6% of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market from 2019-2027

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=72787

In the end, Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com