Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis With Forecast To 2027 | Baseclear B.V., Openbiome, Ubiome Inc., Microbiome Insights Inc., Openbiome

Microbiomes are the group of microorganisms that grow on saliva, skin layers, conjunctiva, oral mucosa and the gastrointestinal tract. Microbiome sequencing is the study and analysis of microbes groups located outside and inside of the human body to gain knowledge about human microbes. The main objective of microbiome research study is to comprehend the role and function of microbes in human health and disease.

The global Microbiome Sequencing Services market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing By Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, and others.

Baseclear B.V.

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

Zymo Research Corp.

Rancho Biosciences

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Openbiome

Resphera Biosciences, LLC.

Ubiome, Inc.

Rising utilization of microbiomes in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and mechanical headways in cutting edge sequencing, rising investment in microbiome research, growing interest in understanding role of the microbiome in human health are few factors driving the microbiome sequencing services market. However, the lack of government regulations and legitimate issues identified with NGS are the main factors limiting the development of the microbiome sequencing services market.

