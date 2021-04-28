Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Textile is one of the world’s oldest industries and has experienced a remarkable change over the years in which digital printing technology has gone through a transformative path. Screen printing has always been the choice of the process in the textile industry among various processes and has effectively caught the attention of the world. Digital textile printing refers to the application of dyes onto cloth or fiber. Digital textile printing is done on garments or rolls of large format. Typically, the ink used for this method of printing is water-soluble dyes. Digital textile printing ink can be used on both synthetic and natural fabrics. It is used to print garments and clothes such as t-shirts, promotional wears, banners, flags, and many other textile applications. Mexico’s market for digital printing inks has seen significant growth as demand for advertising and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, and banners are growing.

Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market size was registered at USD billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD billion by 2030, registering a CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Mexico’s market for digital printing inks has seen significant growth as demand for advertising and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, and banners are growing. The main factors driving the digital textile printing ink market are the launch of new designs, economic output, and short-run lengths. Technological developments are also expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in advertisement and commercial branding also increases the demand for digital textile printing.

Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market: Key players

AnaJet BASF SE DuPont Huntsman Corporation KIIAN Group, Hongsam SPG Prints LANYU Digital Sawgrass Other prominent players



Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market: Segments

Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market is segmented based on ink type, application, and region.

By ink type(in %), Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, 2019

The sublimation ink segment is anticipated to register of the market share during the forecasted period.

By ink type, it is categorized as interactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigments, and others. Sublimation inks are commonly used in the apparel field as well as in the clothing and soft signage segments due to advantages such as non-solubility, damage tolerance, and color tolerance. Sublimation inks are used on polyester, ray acetate, poly-lycra, and acrylics and require heat after treatment. Thus, this high demand of sublimation ink is expected to dominate the ink type segment.

By application (in %), Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market, 2019

Clothingsegment accounted of the nation’s volume in 2019

MexicoDigital Textile Printing Inks Market is segmented by application into clothing, household, technical textile, display, and others. Due to the increase in textile and home decorative applications, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for Mexico’s digital printing inks market. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including Eastern Mexico, Northern Mexico, Western Mexico, and Southern Mexico.

Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Dynamics:

Launch of new designs and rise in advertising to drive the market demand

Mexico’s market for digital printing inks has seen significant growth as demand for advertising and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, and banners are growing. The main factors driving the digital textile printing ink market are the launch of new designs, economic output, and short-run lengths. Technological developments are also expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in advertisement and commercial branding also increases the demand for digital textile printing. Organic growth in the textile industry, growing demand for rapid customization to create unique clothing products; increasing penetration of digital textile printing through widespread adoption in the printing of clothing and technical textiles, and ease of image modification are some of the major factors that are increasing the growth of the digital textile printing ink market.

The Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market report also contains analysis on:

Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market segments: –

By Ink type: Reactive Acid Direct Disperse Sublimation Pigment Others



By application:

Clothing Household Technical Textile Display Others



