Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Oilfield chemicals are a range of specialty chemicals used in the oil & gas industry to facilitate the method of oil extraction. These are used to refine the drilling, protect against corrosion, enhance oil recovery, prevent mud degradation, stabilize the drilling fluid at various pressures and temperatures, as well as achieve maximum efficiency. They also help in reducing the maintenance of the machine. They play a crucial role at various oilfield stages such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. Such chemicals in the production sector help to remove oil from gas & water, to ensure steady oil flow from the well, and to increase the quality of the oil.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, The Kuwait and Iraq oilfield and other industrial chemicals market is mainly driven by variables like the rise in oil & gas exploration and development and a surge in the demand for modern drilling fluids. The forecasts for increased investment in oil and gas research & development and the advent of environmentally friendly petroleum chemicals are to provide the primary market players with lucrative opportunities to expand. Kuwait and Iraq market has been segmented based on product, application, and location. It has been further segmented based on region into Kuwait and Iraq.

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market: Key Players

Al-Kout Industrial Projects K.P.S.C)

Delmon Group

GZTA

Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping LLC

Ahlia Industrial Projects

Al-Burhan Group

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Delmon Group

Chevron Corporation

Halliburton

Jereh Global Development LLC

Baker Hughes Company

Other prominent players

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market: Segments

By product (in %), Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market, 2019

The Rheology Modifiers segment is anticipated to register of the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market is segmented by product type into Friction Reducers, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Inhibitors, Rheology Modifiers, Biocides, Foamers. Rheology Modifiers finds its area of application as a synthetic mud as one of its key applications that offer high viscosity when drilling at high angles and for horizontal sources. These agents reduce the brushing and strengthen the sloping strength of the coatings.

However, the Biocides segment is also poised to grow at a significant CAGR owing to growing usage in offshore operations; the segment is expected to increase over the forecast period. They are used to cover water muds containing natural gum. They are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in offshore as well as onshore activities due to their microbial attack inhibitor capabilities.

By application (in %), Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market, 2019

Workover and completion accounted of the nation’s volume in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals market is segmented by application into workover and completion, drilling fluids, producing chemicals, and cementing The segment involves optimizing reservoir efficiency by creating appropriate flow paths using hydraulic breakage and matrix stimulation. It comprises cementing, gravel packing & casing, drilling, and production tree construction. Owing to its potential to improve the cost-effectiveness of oil & gas recovery and to help reduce its environmental effects this segment is poised to grow at the highest rate. They are applicable in a wide range of activities, including finishing, construction, fracking, EOR, and well drilling.

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

A recent development in R&D

Kuwait and Iraq oilfield and other industrial chemicals market is mainly driven by variables like the rise in oil & gas exploration and development and a surge in the demand for modern drilling fluids. The forecasts for increased investment in oil and gas research & development and the advent of environmental friendly petroleum chemicals are to provide the primary market players with lucrative opportunities to expand.

Restraints

Government regulation and variable prices of crude oil

Stringent government regulation makes it difficult for the key players to act independently and take potential decisions hence investors find it difficult to invest in such markets. Moreover, fluctuation in prices of crude oil hampers market growth.

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals market report also contains analysis on:

Kuwait and Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market Segments: By Product Type: Friction Reducers Demulsifiers Surfactants Inhibitors Rheology Modifiers Biocides Foamers By application: workover and completion drilling fluids producing chemicals cementing



