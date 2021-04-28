Know More About Changing Market Dynamics of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2020-2027)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions market.
Mobile resource management, or MRM, refers to monitoring and tracking a variety of mobile assets. In the trucking industry, these are generally large (Class 8) commercial motor vehicles. On construction and mining job sites, these mobile assets may include heavy machinery (often referred to as yellow iron) and other equipment. In delivery fleets, the assets are often box trucks and other motor vehicles.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions include:
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
SkyBitz, Inc.
AppLocation Systems, Inc.
PeopleNet Communications Corp.
Verizon Communications, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Telogis, Inc.
CalAmp Corp.
Garmin International, Inc.
Telenav, Inc.
Masternaut
Transics International NV
Teletrac Navman Group
Trimble, Inc.
Spireon, Inc.
Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions End-users:
Home Gardening
Landscaping
Golf Courses
Horticultural Industry
Type Outline:
Gaming
Music
Mobile TV
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market in Major Countries
7 North America Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market Intended Audience:
– Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions manufacturers
– Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions industry associations
– Product managers, Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market?
