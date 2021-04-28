Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market – Region Wise Market Share and Revenue 2020 – 2030

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market – Introduction

Intelligent document processing is adopted by many organizations to perform the document related analysis process on a daily basis. Intelligent document processing is used in the process of translating the document content (electronic or physical) into actionable and organized data for further processes.

Intelligent document processing is majorly used by analysts and technology software vendors. Solution providers offer the solution with artificial intelligence and intelligent character recognition (ICR) technology.

Intelligent document processing is also known as intelligent process automation in which natural language processing or ICR and machine learning technologies are using to improving the performance of document processing.

Organizations receive huge data in the form of semi-structured and unstructured data such as sales orders, invoices, and customer correspondence which difficult to be organized by rule based automation software. Companies are adopting the intelligent document processing solution to manage large data and for data mining to improve the data quality for analysis.

Major Key Players of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market are:

ABBYY, WorkFusion, Inc., Kofax Inc., AntWorks, Automation Anywhere, and Hyper Labs, Inc.

Key Drivers of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market

Growing demand for automated advanced document processing software to improve the data analysis from an unstructured database is expected to drive the market growth of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions. Increasing use of AI and intelligent character recognition technology is expected to boost the demand for intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technology is anticipated to create business opportunity for intelligent document processing solution providers to offer data analytics solutions to improve the data mining and decision making process.

Low adoption by small and medium scale enterprises expected to hinder the market

The low adoption of the intelligence document processing solution by small and medium enterprises due to high cost of the solution may restrain the market growth of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions among small and medium enterprises.

Large enterprises majorly use intelligent document processing to analyze the huge amount of data or improve the data base for analytics processes.

Global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market: Research Scope

Global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market, by Component

Software On-premises Cloud Based

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions Market, by End-user

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Legal

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

