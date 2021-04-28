In Vivo Toxicology Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth over the Forecast Period Till 2027 | Here’s How Business Maintaining A Strong Outlook by Top Industry | Perkinelmer, SRI International, Envigo, Labcorp, Eurofins Scientific,

In vivo toxicology testing is used to understand the biological response of the individual body to toxin exposure. In vivo toxicology assists in minimizing the adverse effects of molecules within the body, during the development process of new drugs. Animals are used to test the toxicity of chemicals. In vivo toxicology is also used to test the response of the immune system to toxic substances like industrial and environmental chemicals.

The global In Vivo Toxicology market is segmented on the basis of product, testing type, and toxicity endpoint. Based on products, the market is segmented as instruments, animal models, and reagents & kits. The animal models segment is further divided into mice model, rat model, and another animal model. On the basis of testing type, the market is segmented into chronic toxicity testing, sub-chronic toxicity testing, sub-acute toxicity testing, and acute toxicity testing.

Key Market Competitors: Global In Vivo Toxicology Market-

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp

The Jackson Laboratory

Data Sciences International

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific

Perkinelmer

SRI International

