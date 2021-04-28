Impact Of Covid-19 on Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027 | Key Players Accenture,ACI WORLDWIDE, INC., BAE Systems plc, EastNets.com, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Nasdaq Inc and NICE Ltd.

APAC anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 376.59 million in 2019 to US$ 1,681.34 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 % from 2020 to 2027

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across APAC region. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the APAC anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. The governments and regulators in APAC are strongly focusing on adopting the standards set by the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to reinforce anti-money laundering. Rise in partnerships and increase in product launches are driving the market

Leading Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Players:

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

BAE Systems plc

com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Segmentation

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Component

Software

Services

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance management

Currency transaction reporting

Customer identity management

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

APAC Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

