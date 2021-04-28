Immunohematology Market Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Immunohematology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global immunohematology market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Immunohematology refers to a branch of medical sciences that studies the reactions between blood antigens, antibodies and blood proteins in relation to immune response. It is essential in blood banking, wherein it is used to prepare blood components for transfusion and reducing transfusion-related fatalities, like HIV and thalassemia. Immunohematology also forms a critical element of the development of transfusion medicine.
Market Trends:
The global immunohematology market is primarily driven by the growing instances of hematological disorders around the globe. The market growth is further supported by public and private investments to increase the number of blood banks and awareness programs regarding blood donation and screening. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the development of next-generation immunohematology devices have enhanced the efficacy of the diagnosis and minimized analysis time and the risk of human errors. Moreover, the development of innovative transfusion systems and fully automated instruments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Immunohematology Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott
- Antisel
- BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
- Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Grifols S.A.
- Merck KGaA
- MTC Invitro Diagnostics AG
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc (The Carlyle Group)
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Analyzing Systems
- Reagents and Consumables
Breakup by Technology:
- Biochips
- Gel Cards
- Microplates
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology (EMT)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Blood-Related Disorders
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Blood Transfusion
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Blood Banks
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
