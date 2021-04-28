Household Cleaners Market Report, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Regional Breakup and Forecast 2025

Bombril S/A

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Household Cleaners Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global household cleaners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Household cleaners refer to the cleaning solutions used for removing dirt, germs, and other contaminants at home. They can be classified into abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers, and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. Household cleaners remove dust particles, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold, and mildew. They are available in triggered sprays, aerosol cans, and in-pump actuated bottles and help in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.The growing consumer concerns towards personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial complexes due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are augmenting the demand for household cleaners. Moreover, the increasing use of specialized cleaners for glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel, and wood has further escalated the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients to produce environment-friendly and sustainable household products instead of alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreases. Additionally, rapid urbanization, a growing number of residential projects, rising consumer income levels, and changing consumer lifestyles are further anticipated to drive the household cleaners market.The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, ingredient, application and region. https://www.imarcgroup.com/household-cleaners-market As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

