Hand Sanitizer Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. Hand sanitizer refers to a gel, foam, or liquid antiseptic formulation that is applied to disinfect hands. It contains isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, and other ingredients like thickening agents and fragrances. It may also include humectants that preserve the natural oil on the skin and maintain the moisture. The application of hand sanitizer helps in killing disease-causing germs and viruses, thereby preventing their transmission and averting diseases. They have gained traction in recent years as they are convenient to use and time-efficient than washing hands with soap. Nowadays, hand sanitizers are available in user-friendly packaging formats like pocket-size squeeze bottles, tubes, sprays, and pumps.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors for the market is the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the beginning of 2020 across the globe. Due to their convenience and effectiveness, the sales of hand sanitizers witnessed a sudden surge. Moreover, several workplaces, markets, schools, healthcare clinics and hospitals increased the usage of sanitizers to improve overall hygiene. This led to the shortage of hand sanitizers in most countries, thereby creating pressure on the manufacturers. As a result, several governments implemented favorable initiatives to meet the supply-demand gap. For instance, the Government of India fixed the prices of sanitizes and confirmed its equitable distribution. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing touchless and smart dispensers and focusing on the production of natural and environment-friendly product variants, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the next few years, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026.

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Spray

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcohol-Based

Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purposes

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Kutol Products Company, Inc.

3M Company

Unilever NV/PLC

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc

