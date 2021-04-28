Global Person-to-person Payment Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Person-to-person Payment, which studied Person-to-person Payment industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global Person-to-person Payment market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Dwolla Inc.
SnapCash
clearXchange
Circle Internet Financial Limited
TransferWise Ltd.
Tencent
PayPal
Ant Financial
One97 Communications Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
Square Inc.
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Retail
Travels and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Person-to-person Payment Market: Type Outlook
Remote Payments
Proximity Payments
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Person-to-person Payment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Person-to-person Payment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Person-to-person Payment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Person-to-person Payment Market in Major Countries
7 North America Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Person-to-person Payment Market Intended Audience:
– Person-to-person Payment manufacturers
– Person-to-person Payment traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Person-to-person Payment industry associations
– Product managers, Person-to-person Payment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
