Global Person-to-person Payment Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Person-to-person Payment, which studied Person-to-person Payment industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Leading Company for Driving Market Growth

The global Person-to-person Payment market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:

Dwolla Inc.

SnapCash

clearXchange

Circle Internet Financial Limited

TransferWise Ltd.

Tencent

PayPal

Ant Financial

One97 Communications Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

Square Inc.

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Person-to-person Payment Market: Type Outlook

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Person-to-person Payment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Person-to-person Payment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Person-to-person Payment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Person-to-person Payment Market in Major Countries

7 North America Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Person-to-person Payment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Person-to-person Payment Market Intended Audience:

– Person-to-person Payment manufacturers

– Person-to-person Payment traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Person-to-person Payment industry associations

– Product managers, Person-to-person Payment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

