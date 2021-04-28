Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2028 By Major industry Players-Hitachi Ltd, Integrated Biometrics, GenKey, Agnitio, Naunce Communication Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., BIO-Key

Healthcare biometrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 19.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players operating in the healthcare biometrics market report are NEC Corpoaration, 3M, FUJISU, HID Global Corporation, Imprivata, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Integrated Biometrics, GenKey, Agnitio, Naunce Communication Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., BIO-Key, SUPREMA, Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Healthcare biometrics Market Drivers:
Growing huge amount of healthcare data with increasing number of patient pool and growing trend of digitalization is the key factor driving market growth whereas improving quality care offered by healthcare organizations and increasing medical identity theft or healthcare fraud will fuel market growth in coming years. Moreover rising awareness about security systems and increasing demand for infant security in hospitals will propel demand for market.
In addition technological advancement such as integration of technologies in healthcare like integration cloud based authentication with biometrics whereas multi model biometrics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market that will enforce adoption of biometric technology.
Global Healthcare biometrics Market Restraints:
However high installation cost and lack of skilled professionals are restraining factors whereas risk of data corruption and system malfunction are challenging factors for market
Global Healthcare biometrics Market Scope and Market Size
Healthcare biometrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of technology, healthcare biometrics market is segmented into palm recognition, iris recognition, behavioral recognition, vein recognition, fingerprint recognition, face recognition, and others.
- Based on application, healthcare biometrics market is segmented into healthcare record security, patient tracking, remote patient monitoring, workforce management, and others.
- Healthcare biometrics market has also been segmented based on the end use into healthcare providers, healthcare organizations, research & academic institutes.
Healthcare Biometrics Market Development and Acquisition in 2019
- In December 2019, a very fruitful acquisition was acknowledged by the biometric devices and services giant Alfu. He took over two companies COLOTRAQ completely and one more (information yet to be disclosed). This merger will emphasize on quality parameters of biometric devices, level of security and surveillance provided implementation of block chain technology and program management solutions. This collaboration helps Alfu to expand its portfolio of biometric solution and deep roots his services in multiple industries.
