Global Glycomics Kits Market Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2026||Top Players-New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asparia Glycomics

Global glycomics kits market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glycomics kits market are Merck KGaA; Shimadzu Corporation; WATERS; New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asparia Glycomics; Vector Laboratories; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; glyconet Berlin Brandenburg eV;, GlySign; Canadian Glycomics Network; RayBiotech, Inc.; Glycodiag, LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA; Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc; among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Shimadzu Corp. and PREMIER Biosoft. Announced the launch of their Shimadzu’s LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system technology support provided by PREMIER Biosoft’s lipidomics and glycomics data analysis software solutions. This combination will help both the companies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of ProZyme, Inc. The acquisition will allow Agilent to expand growth prospects in the fast-growing glycan market and further broaden its biopharmaceutical consumables. This will also enhance their product portfolio and will help them to provide better services to their customer

Market Drivers:

Rising funding activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will drive the market growth

Technological advancement in glycomics instrumentation acts as a market driver

Increasing focus on glycomics and proteomics research is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast periodIncreasing adoption of glycan structure data analysis by research centers will augment the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict government norms and regulation will hamper the market growth

High cost of the glycomics instruments will also restrain the market

High degree of consolidation prevents new players from entering the market is another factor restricting this market growth

Purview of the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Segmentation: Global Glycomics Kits Market

By Kits

Glycan Labeling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Glycan Release Kits

Other Glycomics Kits

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Oncology

Immunology

Other

By End-User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered by Glycomics Kits Market report include:

What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends in Glycomics Kits Industry? Where is the largest and fastest growing market for Bleaching Agent? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in Glycomics Kits market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in Bleaching Agent Industry?

