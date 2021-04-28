Global Gamma Knife Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2028 By Major industry Players-ISOTREND spol. s r.o., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., American Shared Hospital Services, UT Health East Texas

Global gamma knife market is on the rise and will continue to witness an upward trend for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Currently standing at the market value of USD 269.53 million, the gamma knife market will rise up to USD 342.23 million by the end of the forecast period. This is because of the growing awareness about the advantages of this radiation therapy globally. Thus, following the current trends the global gamma knife market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.03%.

Some of the major players operating in global gamma knife market are Elekta Ab (pub), Varian Medical Systems, Inc., American Radiosurgery Inc., ISOTREND spol. s r.o., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., American Shared Hospital Services, UT Health East Texas, Cybermed, Masep, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Brainlab, Accuray Incorporated, Blount Memorial Hospital and Hitachi America, Ltd among others

Gamma knife market is segmented on the basis of disease indications, anatomy and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on disease indications, the gamma knife market is segmented into vascular disorders, brain metastasis, ocular diseases, functional disorders, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), trigeminal neuralgia, movement disorders, cancer and others.

On the basis of anatomy, the gamma knife market has been segmented into head, neck and others.

Global gamma knife market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory service centres.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of invasive surgery is driving the market growth

Government insurance plans are acting as a driver for this market

Rising prevalence of cancer and obesity among people is increasing the market growth

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology will boost the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High cost equipment’s will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Stringent regulation may restrict the growth of the market

Side effects and risks of treatment is also hindering the market growth

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Gamma Knife Market

8 Gamma Knife Market, By Service

9 Gamma Knife Market, By Deployment Type

10 Gamma Knife Market, By Organization Size

11 Gamma Knife Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

