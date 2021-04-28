Global Disodium EDTA Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the Period 2018 – 2026
Disodium EDTA: Market Outlook
Disodium EDTA (Ethylenediamine Tetraacetic Acid) is a sodium salt of EDTA that is used in a variety of products to act as a chelating agent, a stabilizer, preservative or as a sequestering agent. The disodium EDTA due to its various functions is an important part in the cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals and in fertilizers industry. Disodium EDTA has been approved by the various authorizing body to be used in certain quantities in food products, especially for food processing. It is mainly used for the preservation of the food product from getting rancid and also for color and flavor retention.
Disodium EDTA: An Indispensable Component in Cosmetic Products
Disodium EDTA is widely used in cosmetics and personal care products. It is mainly used for the preservation of the products by helping prevent deterioration, rancidity, and to protect fragrance compounds. Also, the addition of disodium EDTA has proved to enhance the products’ cleaning use by enabling it to foam. It also acts as a chelating agent by not letting the metal ions to accumulate on the skin, scalp or hair. Thus it is used in soaps, moisturizers, shampoos and also in contact lens solution. The extent of using disodium EDTA in the cosmetic products is increasing as more and more research is carried out for its applications.
Disodium EDTA: Segmentation
The global disodium EDTA market is segmented on the basis of end use, function and distribution channel.
On the basis of end use, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –
- Food and beverages
- Dressings, Sauces and Salads
- Canned Food
- Seafood
- Bakery and Cereals
- Ready-to-eat Food
- Soft drinks
- Pharmaceuticals
- Textile
- Animal Feed
- Fertilizers
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Retail
On the basis of function, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –
- Chelating agent
- Sequestering
- Preservation
- Color Retention
- Flavor Retention
On the basis of distribution channel, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –
- Direct/B2B
- Indirect/B2C
- Specialty Stores
- e-Retail
Disodium EDTA: Key Players
Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include AzkoNobel N.V., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Finoric LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ChemSol LLC, LabChem Inc., Rajvi Enterprise, Shivam Agro Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aadhunik Industries.
Disodium EDTA: Key Developments
- In September 2015, ChemPoint EMEA B.V. expanded the marketing deal with Dow Chemical for the Food-Grade EDTA. It is a disodium EDTA that is used as an agent for food applications. The ChemPoint EMEA B.V. will provide order high level of formulation support fulfillment, sales and marketing for the product.
- AzkoNobel and Viachem are in a partnership for the production of disodium EDTA. Its previous product Dissolvine E-Ca-10 was rebranded to Solvitar – keeping food fresh, to differentiate and emphasize the quality and high purity of the product.
Disodium EDTA: Regulations for use in Food Preparations
The disodium EDTA needs approvals from the internationally recognized standards for its use in minute quantities in the food preparations. The FSSC 22000 certificate from the internationally recognized standard ISO 22000 and PAS 220 from the British Standards Institute(BSI) is necessary. The Global Food Safety Initiative(GFSI) approves these certifications.
It is also safe for use in Over-the-counter (OTC) personal care products as approved by the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Expert Panel.
Disodium EDTA: Opportunities
The regulatory approval for disodium EDTA for use in the cosmetics and food industry has led to increased demand of the product by the manufacturers. Addition of disodium EDTA in products has been very useful but the government approval has diversified the use of disodium EDTA. The manufacturers are also gaining certification of FSSC 22000 and PAS 220 to have a better opportunity in the market in comparison with the others. Also, there is extensive research going on disodium EDTA which increases the end use application of these products.
