Global Dental Equipment Market Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2027||Top Players-Danaher, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, Inc

Dental equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 5.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
- Danaher,
- Planmeca OY,
- Dentsply Sirona,
- Carestream Health, Inc,
- A-dec Inc
- 3M
- AMD LASERS
- Biolase, Inc
- Midmark Corp
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Henry Schein, Inc
- GC Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Patterson Companies, Inc
- Young Innovations, Inc
- Institut Straumann AG
- Aseptico, Inc
- Chromadent Dental Equipments
- Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd
- Crosstex International, Inc
Global Dental Equipment Market Drivers:-
Growth in dental problems and rising demand for efficient surgical dental care services, are primary factor driving market growth whereas rising trend of cosmetic industry is also factor expanding market growth. Moreover increasing preference for dental consumables such as crowns and bridges over implants will propel demand for market in coming years.
In addition Technological advancement such as CAD/CAM along with increasing geriatric population will create lucrative opportunities for market during forecast period.
Global Dental Equipment Market Restraint:-
However high treatment cost and improper reimbursement policies are restraining factor for market whereas lack of patient awareness will be challenging factor for market.
Global Dental Equipment Market Scope and Market Size
Dental equipment market is segmented on the basis of product and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product, dental equipment market is segmented into dental radiology equipment, systems & parts, dental lasers, laboratory machines, and hygiene maintenance. Systems & parts are further segmented into cast machine, instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT systems, vacuums & compressors, CAD/CAM, furnace & ovens, and electrosurgical equipment. Dental lasers are sub segmented into vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, quantum well lasers, vertical external cavity surface emitting lasers, heterostructure lasers, distributed feedback lasers, quantum cascade lasers, separate confinement heterostructure lasers and carbon dioxide lasers. Laboratory is sub segmented into micro motor, ceramic furnaces, electronic waxer, hydraulic press, and suction unit. Hygiene maintenance is sub segmented into air purification & filters, hypodermic needle incinerator, and sterilizers.
Dental equipment market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, dental laboratories, and others.
