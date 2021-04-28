Global Carrier Screening Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2027 By Major industry Players-Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Inc

Carrier screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account toUSD 6.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the carrier screening market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Pathway Genomics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Genomic Health, Inc., Admera Health, deCODE geneticsamong other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately

Global Carrier Screening Market:Segmentation

Carrier screening market is segmented onthe basis of test type, disease type, medical condition, technology and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on test type, carrier screening market is segmented into molecular screening test, and biochemical screening test.

On the basis of disease type, thecarrier screening marketis segmented into cystic fibrosis, tay-sachs, gaucher disease, sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and other autosomal recessive genetic disorders.

On the basis of medical condition, the carrier screening market is segmented into pulmonary conditions, hematological conditions, neurological conditions, and others.

On the basis of technology, the carrier screening market is segmented into DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and others.

Carrier screening markethas also been segmented based onthe end use into hospitals, reference laboratories, physician offices & clinics, and others.

