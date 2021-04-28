Global Bone Marrow Biopsy Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast To 2027||MDL SRL., Zamar Care, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), BPB medica

Bone marrow biopsy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 190.47 million by 2027. The rising diagnosis rate of early detection and increasing awareness program and initiative are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are BD, Medtronic, ARGON MEDICAL, Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Merit Medical Systems, Cook, MDL SRL., Zamar Care, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), BPB medica, STERYLAB S.r.l., Tsunami Medical Srl, Jorgensen Labs, weLLgo Medical Products GmbH, Hiprove, Shanghai Mekon Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Biomedical Srl, Egemen International among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2018, Merit Medical Systems launched Huntigton & Madison bone biopsy systems. They were specially designed for increasing the yield of specific things. This has also enhanced the product portfolio of the segmented product line.

Global bone marrow biopsy market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of global bone marrow biopsy market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into needles, biopsy gun, procedure trays, instruments and others. On the basis of biopsy type, the market is segmented into core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) and fine needle aspiration biopsy. On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into hip biopsy, breastbone (sternum) biopsy, percutaneous trephine biopsy, tibia (shin) biopsy and others. On the basis of site, the market is segmented into posterior iliac crest, anterior iliac crest, calcaneus, distaltibia, proximal tibia, proximal humerus and others. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), karyotype test and other. On the basis of age, the market is segmented into geriatric, adult and pediatric. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into lymphoma disease, leukemia, polycythemia vera, multiple myeloma, thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis, aplastic anemia and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research organizations and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for bone marrow biopsy in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is BD which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 20% in the North American region. The company has gained outstanding sales through providing interventional specialties.

In April 2011, Medtronic launched a new product MARROWMAX bone marrow aspiration needle kit. This new product has helped in widening of the product portfolio which ultimately helped in increasing the revenue from the segment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Bone Marrow Biopsy Market

8 Bone Marrow Biopsy Market, By Service

9 Bone Marrow Biopsy Market, By Deployment Type

10 Bone Marrow Biopsy Market, By Organization Size

11 Bone Marrow Biopsy Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

