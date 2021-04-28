GCC Male Grooming Products Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” GCC Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The GCC Male Grooming Products Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Male grooming products refer to personal care items designed specifically for the hair and skincare regime of men. These products range from traditional skin- and hair-care products, shaving products and deodorants to sophisticated makeup and cosmetics, such as facial cleansers, face masks, skin whitening solutions, concealers. They help men maintain hygiene and improve their physical appearance.

The GCC male grooming products market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness about personal wellbeing and physical appearance. The expanding e-commerce industry has also increased the sales of grooming products as these platforms facilitate comparison shopping, allowing customers to browse multiple e-commerce merchants and find the best prices. Moreover, several leading companies are launching male product lines and variants of their popular products to expand their consumer base across the region. They are introducing organic products and establishing strategic partnerships among the major players. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market growth in the coming years.

GCC Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country, Product, Price Range and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Market Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

