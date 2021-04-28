Europe Wood Coatings Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Wood coatings are chemical compounds commonly used in wood processing for various applications. The principal aim of these liquids is to provide the high quality desired on the wood surface. These coatings are also used for a wide range of applications including increased stability, hygiene and timber decoration. Wooden coatings are broadly used for moisture and thermal impact protection of wooden furniture surfaces. This improves wooden item longevity. It also increases the aesthetic appearance of the wooden object, keeping its shine, which has caused it to grow in sales. By the technology used for manufacturing and the purpose of use, different types of wood coverings are available on the market.

Fatpos Global anticipates the North American Shotcrete Equipment market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, the growing industry has mainly been driven by the growing construction and infrastructure industries, as well as furniture and food packaging industries. The safety it gives the wood from bacteria and other harmful agents is another significant factor for the growth of the wood coating industry. Various technologies and methods are used for this purpose; Ultraviolet curing wood coatings are one of the most important innovations in this field.

Europe Wood Coatings Market: Key Players

AkzoNobel N.V (Europe)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Axalta Coatings Systems

Eastman Chemical Company.

Wendel Group.

PPG Industries Inc

Tikkurila OYJ

Jotun

Teknos Group

Kansai Paint Co.

Other prominent players

Europe Wood CoatingsMarket: Segments

Europe’s market has been segmented based on type, waste management method, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and others

By type (in %), Europe Wood CoatingsMarket, 2019

The Furniture segment is anticipated to register of the volume share.

Europe Wood CoatingsMarket is segmented by end-user vertical into Cabinets, Siding, Joinery, Furniture, Flooring, and Others In developed countries including Germany, France, and the UK, the rental of furniture is increasing. The market for wooden furniture in recent years has therefore increased particularly because of the people who often move because of their transferable jobs. In turn, this has increased the market for the wood coating to avoid environmental impacts and chemical and termite attacks from increasing mobilizations and to preserve the quality of wood. Moreover, the demand for smart houses with furnished interiors has risen tremendously due to an increase in consumers’ disposable revenues and an increase in living standards in developed economies, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the European wood coating market.

By technology used (in %), Europe Wood Coatings Market, 2019

Conventional Solid Solvent Bornesegment accounted of the nation’s volume in 2019

Europe Wood Coatings market is segmented by technology used into Radiation Cured, High Solid Solvent Borne, Waterborne, Conventional Solid Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others Conventional solid solvent-borne wood coatings are produced from crude oil-based hydrocarbon compounds. The core of this solution hydrocarbon contains all of the solids of the sheet, such as additives, binders, etc. Besides, the solvent offers a certain viscosity for wood coatings, making it possible for some products to quickly apply the coatings and enables rapid drying. It will increase the demand for traditional solid solvent-borne wood layers and will likely contribute to growth in the European wood layer industry.

Drivers

Need for a sustainable wood

The safety wood coating gives to the wood from bacteria and other harmful agents is another significant factor for the growth of the wood coating industry. Various technologies and methods are used for this purpose, Ultraviolet curing wood coatings are one of the most important innovations in this field. This increases the life of wood and thus finds its application in various end-user industries and thus demand for long-lasting wood coatings is continuously increasing.

Restraints

Stringent regulation

The market growth is anticipated to be impaired by stringent government and environmental policies on the use of VOCs for wood coating production. The expansion of Europe’s wood coating market is further hampered by high raw material prices. Furthermore, low quality or inferior coating tends to remove quickly when subjected to external environmental conditions that will hamper market growth.

Europe Wood Coatings market report also contains analysis on:

Europe Wood CoatingsMarket Segments: Technology used: Radiation Cured High Solid Solvent Borne Waterborne Conventional Solid Solvent Borne Powder Coating Others Blend user vertical: Cabinets Siding Joinery Furniture Flooring Others



