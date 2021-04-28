EMEA Ferric Chloride Market to hit USD 0.5 billion by the end of 2030,

Ferric chloride is projected to rise to USD 0.5 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 4 percent between 2019 and 2030, and was estimated at USD 0.3 billion in 2018. Due to the rising demand for coagulation factors in this region, the ferric chloride market is anticipated to have strong growth in EMEA.

Ferric chloride is a brownish fluid and has a pungent smell like in hydrochloric acid. It is also available in solid chunk or anhydrous fine powder. Chloride is a flocking agent for ferric chloride or iron (III) utilized in different sectors for the treatment of drinking water and sewage. Ferric hydroxide induces and absorbs the hanging contaminants when a small quantity of ferric chloride is applied to the water. As a concentrated solution, ferric chloride is typically used at a minimum concentration of 42% w/ w. Ferrous chloride is also found in crystals’ solid form in only a few industrial processes. It has acidic nature and corrosive to most metals, ferric chloride is aqueous solutions. The most popular source of ferric chloride is chlorine gas and pickling liquors. Furthermore, ferric chloride is still required in many fields as a byproduct of the manufacture of titanium dioxide. The use of iron scraping is another common way of producing ferrous chloride in the industry.

EMEA Ferric Chloride Market: Key Players

AutoRek

Baldwin Hackett & Meeks, Inc.

Blackline, Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Cashbook

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ReconArt, Inc.

SAP SE

SigmaIQ.

Other Prominent Players

EMEA Ferric Chloride Market: Segments

The industry is divided into pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, metals & metallurgy, on the basis of industrial nature. The pharmaceutical industry has the highest market share in recent years, whereas the chemical industry category has the swiftest growth rate. The consumer demand is highly affected by a growing number of patients with complex health conditions and their desire for quality healthcare. The growth of the industry is also increasing by investments in the building of hospitals. The market is classified as anhydrous, ferric chloride, Hexahydrates lumps, and ferric chloride liquid on a grade basis. The anhydrous category retains large market shares. For print circuit boards, the use of ferric chloride often increases market development. Strict government rules and regulations aimed at ensuring safe drinking water including in rural areas increase market demand.

EMEA Ferric Chloride Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Low Cost of raw Material

The cost of a basic product for the manufacture of ferric chloride is considerably lower for the industry. As a consequence, several suppliers of chlorine alkali invest in ferric chloride output. The market for ferric chloride is projected to rise over the forecast period with a deeper recognition of the requirement for safe drinking water, especially in the underdeveloped areas. The growth of the ferrous chloride market in the forecast period is anticipated to be further influenced by these factors. Also, when ferric chloride is combined with water, it is easily hydrolyzed. This property is projected to raise the usage of ferric chloride in urban wastewater treatment which is further projected to stimulate the growth of the ferric chloride market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Ferric chloride in general is acidic and corrosive, which appears to restrict the use of ferric chloride in many commercial wastewater treatment processes where non-corrosive substitutes such as alum and ferrous sulphate are being used. This is projected to serve during the forecast period as an obstacle to the expansion of the ferric chloride markets. As the cost of hydrochloric acid is likely to rise, recycling of pickling liquors is projected to increase, this is anticipated to limit the usage of pickling liquors in ferric chloride manufacturing, hindering the anticipated growth of the ferric chloride industry.

EMEA Ferric Chloride Market report also contains analysis on:

EMEA Ferric Chloride market segments:

By End-Use

Industrial Pharmaceuticals Industry Chemicals Industry Electronics Industry Metals & Metallurgy Others

Institutional Municipal Waste-Water Treatment Municipal Potable Water Treatment



By Applications

Wastewater Treatment

Metal Surface treatment

Potable Water treatment

Electronic Etchants

Reagents

Others

By Grade

Anhydrous

Ferric Chloride

Hexahydrate Lumps

Ferric Chloride Liqui

