Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. The electric power transmission and distribution equipment refer to the devices used for the transmission of bulk electrical energy from power plants to substations. It involves the use of instruments, such as circuit breakers, load centers, electrical bus ducts, magnetic starters, panel boards, transformers, batteries and electric motors. The transmission takes place at varying voltage levels and occurs between one power generation plant and an electrical substation located in another area. These devices are widely used in various sectors, including utilities, residential and commercial.

Market Trends:

The global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for efficient energy systems from residential, industrial and commercial sectors. The rapid modernization of electrical grids and the increasing construction of smart cities, thereby enhancing the demand for long-distance energy transmission systems, are also expected to drive the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of multi-terminal high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, which aids in connecting power grids from remote areas and facilitates the delivery of power with minimal energy losses, are contributing to the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Wire and Cable

Switchgear and Switchboard

Transformer Power Distribution Specialty

Meters Basic Meter Smart Meter

Insulator & Capacitor

Others

Breakup by Powerline Installation Type:

Underground Installation

Overhead Installation

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Distribution

Medium Voltage Distribution

High Voltage Distribution

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape with key players:

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Eaton Corporation

EMCO Limited

General Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

Itron Incorporated

Kohler Company

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TBEA Co., Ltd.



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

