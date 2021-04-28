Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Dual antiplatelet therapy is defined as the use of aspirin and P2Y12 receptor inhibitor to prevent blood clotting, and through a double mechanism, it prevents thrombotic complications. The dual antiplatelet therapy is often prescribed for patients who had a cardiac attack, had coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), or were treated with stents in coronary arteries. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease on the coattails of changing lifestyles habits is expected to be a key factor influencing the development of dual antiplatelet therapy market. Government initiatives in healthcare infrastructures, especially in emerging economies have favored the adoption of advanced methods of treatment which in turn is likely to create potential growth prospects of dual antiplatelet therapy market in these regions.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented as:

Aspirin

Clopidogel

Prasugrel

Ticagrelor

Based on indications, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented as:

Myocardial Infarction

Stable Ischemic Heart Disease Bare-metal stent (BMS) Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG)

Acute Coronary Syndromes Fibrinolysis Percutaneous Coronary Artery Intervention



Based on distribution channel, the global Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

Based on geography, the global Antiplatelet Therapy Market is segment as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Overview

The global market for dual antiplatelet therapy is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. There is a high competition among local and regional players as majority of the antibiotics are introduced in the generic market. Among the two treatment types, the antibiotic treatment segment is expected to lead in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market over the forecast period. Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of the patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market owing to high prevalence of the disease. The dual antiplatelet therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market throughout the forecast period.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Key Players

The global market for dual antiplatelet therapy is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market are Bayer AG, Novacap, Shiono Chemical Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co. Ltd. and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

