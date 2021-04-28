Diversity Recruiting Software Market High-Sky Revenue US$ 709.5 million by 2028 with Zoho Corp., Taleo Corporation, SumTotal Systems Inc., SuccessFactors , SAP SE, Saba Software Inc., PeopleAdmin, Oracle, Microsoft,  Kenexa Corporation

The Diversity Recruiting Software Market was valued at US$ 357.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 709.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +9% during 2021–2028.

Recruitment software is also known as applicant tracking system, which allows the organizations to regulate their recruitment electronically. Adoption of recruitment software helps the organization in ranking, storing, and filtering the data of the applicants rapidly. Recruitment software tracks and maintains data, which is confidential in nature such as financial accounts, address, and social security number. Along with the development in technology, new methods and features are introduced in recruitment software, this methods and features allow integration of LinkedIn and Facebook, candidate relationship management, candidate searching and management of advertisement. These innovations is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Diversity Recruiting Software Market Topmost Vendors:



Zoho Corp., Taleo Corporation, SumTotal Systems Inc., SuccessFactors , SAP SE, Saba Software Inc., PeopleAdmin, Oracle, Microsoft, Kenexa Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Hireku Inc., Halogen Software Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Ceridian HCM Inc., and Accenture Plc.

Diversity Recruiting Software Market – By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Diversity Recruiting Software Market – By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

In addition, the market report delivers comprehensive information on vital facets such as constraints that define the future growth of drivers and markets. Furthermore, we will assimilate the opportunities available in the micro-markets that stakeholders can devote in, a detailed analysis of the modest landscape, and Policy offerings from leading companies.

The report also offers an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Diversity Recruiting Software Market. It deliberates the dominant market trends, forthcoming growth opportunities, and major approaches increasing the popularity of the global market. It provides market evaluations and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Regionally, it can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

With the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report provides a thorough analysis of the numerous factors influencing the Market. The analysis also aids to comprehend the degree of rivalry prevalent in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the value chain and various drivers and restraints of the Diversity Recruiting Software Market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Diversity Recruiting Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand 2021

Chapter 6 Global Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Diversity Recruiting Software Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Diversity Recruiting Software Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

