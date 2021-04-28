D-dimer Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “D-dimer Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global D-dimer testing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. D-dimer testing is the blood test used for the identification of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and pulmonary embolism. The tests are conducted to detect the presence of D-dimer in the blood and locate any chronic clots in the body. D-dimer tests are usually conducted in hospitals, laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

Market Trends:

The global D-dimer testing market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic medical diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and acute pancreatitis. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, and the rising consumer health consciousness are providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the development of next-generation Point-of-Care (PoC) D-dimer testing solutions, that offer improved accuracy and reduced the waiting time, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the diagnostic centers are broadly using aptamers that minimize the requirement of antibodies for D-dimer testing and are cost-effective, thereby creating a positive outlook for the global market. Various other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive R&D activities, will continue to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global D-dimer testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:

Clinical Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Breakup by Product:

Analyzers

Reagents and Consumables

Breakup by Method:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Latex-enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape with key players:

Abbott Laboratories

BioMedica Diagnostics

biomérieux SA

Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (General Atomics)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Unbound Medicine Inc

Werfen

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

