Covid 19 Outbreak : Coronavirus Vaccine Market By Human Trials, Large-Scale Efficacy , Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type

Coronavirus Vaccine Market was valued at USD 12.9 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period (2020-2026).

The crown-like appearance of the coronavirus came from latin word corona. This virus is more likely to spread from coming in contact with the infected person such as hand shake, coughing, sneezing. Common symptoms of this virus are coughing, sneezing, fever, breathing problems etc.

Coronavirus is increasing tremendously as the mutation is very fast in them. The persons with chronic diseases like diabetes, respiratory issues are more prone to this virus. Considering the 6 types of coronavirus, SARS -2 has caused severe disease like MERS and SARS.

The driving factors that are responsible for this market are advanced technologies, growing number of corona patients due to huge population, incrementing healthcare expenditures, ascending vigilance about coronavirus, and efforts by the pharmaceutical companies for the development of covid-19 vaccines. Coronavirus has not only affected human beings but also birds, mammals to some extent.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the Coronavirus Vaccine Market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Key Players:

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novavax, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Johnson & Johnson

BioNTech SE

Serum Institute of India

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Genexine

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Zydus Cadila

Major players are focusing on various strategies like launching new products, partnerships, merges, agreements, acquisitions, and many others to increase their demand and value in this market.

These players are considered in the report on the basis of Company Profile, company overview, strategies, recent developments and trends, financial overview.

In News: Novavax, Inc., announced that it has identified a coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373 and will initiate a first-in-human trial in mid-May of 2020. And on 07 August 2020, they entered into a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of NVX?CoV2373, a COVID?19 vaccine candidate of Novavax, in Japan.

November 23, 2020, AstraZeneca plc, announced the positive results from the clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD1222, the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.K. and Brazil. They announced that AZD1222 is effective for 90% of the coronavirus.

The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of Vaccine Type, End User, Infection Type.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Vaccine Type:

Inactivated Virus

Protein Subunit

Non-replicating Viral Vector

RNA Vaccine

DNA Vaccine

Genetic Vaccines

Based on End User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Based on Infection Types:

New Haven CoV

HKU1-CoV

MERS-CoV

HCoV-OC43

SARS-CoV

HCoV-229E

Based on Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

North America is dominating for the highest number of revenue shares of the global coronavirus vaccine market in the coming years, followed by the markets in Europe. Major players in this region have increased their investments towards research and development. According to the survey the United States has purchased the high number of vaccines of Covid-19. Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing demand for vaccines. India is the highest contributing nation in covid 19 vaccines in Asia pacific as compared to other nations.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market? What will be the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market growth? List of Covid 19 vaccines that has progressed till now?

We also provide best custom report as per requirements.

