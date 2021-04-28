Covid 19 Outbreak : 3D Printing Filament Market Report Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type

The Global 3D Printing Filament Market was estimated at USD 741 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,558 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The rising demand in aerospace and defense sectors including consumer electronics have accelerated the growth in this global market. In today’s world filament is mostly favored material used in 3D printing. As they provide the aircraft, medical implants, automobile etc. This has also led to the developing technology which is used to mold the polymers, plastics and biomaterials.

Also, the demand of the 3D printing filament market, for filaments, has witnessed a fall, since most of the companies are truncating their capital and expenditure. Since the 3D printing technology is expensive in comparison to other available options, the demand for such filaments is expected to witness a negative impact. However, the fall in the demand is transitory, since 3D printing is an efficacious way for companies to minimize the dependence on raw material or equipment suppliers.

Economic Impact of Covid-19:

The analysis of the Covid-19 recovery trajectory provides an overview of the main strategies that industries are implementing to respond to and recover from the economic crisis. Also, focusing on the post pandemic and pre-pandemic era of the 3D printing Filament market through PEST analysis, SWOT, Quantitative and Qualitative analysis, Attractive analysis and DRO’s.

Major competitor in 3D printing Filament market:

3D Systems Corporation

3Dom

Evonik Industries AG

Biome Bioplastics

FormFutura

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

ObjectForm

Polymaker

ProtoPlant

Shenzhen

Rebirth 3D Technology

Stratasys ltd.

Polymaker-Anisoprint, developer of continuous fiber 3D printing technology for the manufacturing of optimal composites, has presented two new 3D printing materials developed by Polymaker —Smooth PA & CFC PA. These new materials have been developed to work in tandem with the Composite Fiber Co-extrusion (CFC) technology at the heart of Anisoprint. This can deliver continuous fiber reinforcement within 3D printed parts which greatly improves tensile strength and stiffness allowing further refinement and practicality of end-use 3D printed parts.

Advancements in materials development and certification are ongoing within a still maturing 3D printing industry. For example, the Senvol Database lists as many as 2,245 different AM materials in 2020, compared to around 1,700 materials last year, which is roughly a 30 per cent increase. Now 3D printing filament technology is actively supporting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, by producing test swabs, face shields and medical equipment parts. The uptake of 3D printing for medical applications has accelerated material development for the sector. Andaltec, a Spanish research Centre, has unveiled that it will be developing a new set of active polymers for use in the 3D printing of medical devices. Furthermore, Polish 3D printing filament manufacturer, Spectrum Filaments, has launched a new filament intended for medical applications – ABS Medical. The new filament is made from ABS Granulate, a material that meets the requirements of biological compliance of USP certificates in class VI or ISO 10993-1.

3D printer manufacturers are increasingly directing their attention to professional and industrial users, making their hardware more robust to ameliorate repeatability and reliability.

EIBOS has launched in the Sept 2020 Cyclopes filament dryer on Kickstarter. Cyclopes will fit two standard 1kg spools or one immensely colossal spool, and its temperature-controlled chamber can dry materials for any period via the programmable timer. It can go up to 70°C, which is enough for Nylon and PC.

The filament can be used inside the dryer,everything is composed of flame-retardant materials for safety.

Medical and surgical applications make up a growing quota of the professional 3D printing market and some companies are leaning into that fact. German specialty chemicals company Evonik just relinquished VESTAKEEP i4 3DF filament, a PEEK material that can be utilized in filament deposition 3D printers to make medical-grade implants. Though it requires a high- temperature 3D printer to utilize, PEEK is a high-performance material that is not only vigorous but withal biocompatible, making it a great cull for implants. It took a couple of years of development and testing but VESTAKEEP i4 3DF has met ASTM F2026 requisites, the standard that certifies that PEEK implantable medical contrivances are safe to utilize and manufacture.

While there are several FDM 3D printing materials that are rated for medical uses.

Market segmentation of 3D printing filament market

Based on Type:

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Others

Based on application:

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Based on Region:

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

The 3D printing filament market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are estimated to be the fastest growing markets in the region for 3D printing filament during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense segment is estimated to lead the 3D printing filament market in 2020 in terms of value, due to the rising demand for lightweight and high strength printing material for mass customization of aerospace components and parts.

Key questions answered by this report.

Top market players contributing in the revenue? Trending strategies by the players? Which region will be the leading one in the forecast period? Factors that drive the 3D printing filament market? What will be the 3D printing filament market growth?

