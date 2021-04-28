Cell and Gene Therapy Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis With Forecast To 2027 |  Dendreon, Vericel, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, Merck

Gene and cell therapy use genes and cells for the treatment of genetic diseases. Genetic diseases are caused by mutations or errors in genes that can be passed down from one generation to another. Cell therapy aims to treat diseases by introducing cells into a patient’s body or by using cells to carry a therapy through the body. Cells are cultured or altered outside the patient’s body before being injected into the patient.

The cell and gene therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-users. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cell therapy and gene therapy. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, genetic disorders, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, and others.

Key companies Included in Cell and Gene Therapy Market:-

Gilead Sciences.

Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Novartis AG.

Spark Therapeutics.

Amgen.

Merck.

Biogen.

Pfizer.

Dendreon.

Vericel.

Scope of Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

The “Cell and gene therapy market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cell and gene therapy market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and end-users. The cell and gene therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the cell and gene therapy market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

