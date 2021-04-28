Business Intelligence Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 26.98% by 2025

Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Business Intelligence Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Business Intelligence Market was valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 147.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.98% from 2017 to 2025.

Business Intelligence (BI) refers to technologies, applications and practices for the collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of business information. BI encompasses a wide variety of tools, that enable organizations to collect data from internal systems and external sources, prepare it for analysis, develop and run queries against that data, and create reports for better decision making process. Benefits of business intelligence include – improve efficiency, better inventory management, identify new revenue opportunities, and get insights to make accurate and timely business decisions.

Top Leading Companies of Global Business Intelligence Market are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Information Builders, Pentaho (A Hitachi Company), Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microstrategy, Inc., Panorama, Microsoft Corporation, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Tibco Software, Qlik Technologies, SAS Institute and others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Business Intelligence Market is segmented on the data type, organization size, component, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Data Type:

1.1 Structured

1.2 Unstructured

1.3 Semi-structured

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Platform

3.2 Software

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Managed services

3.3.2 Professional services

3.3.2.1 Support and maintenance services

3.3.2.2 Deployment and integration

3.3.2.3 Consulting services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 On-demand

4.2 On-premises

5. By Application:

5.1 Sales and marketing management

5.2 Operations management

5.3 Predictive asset maintenance

5.4 Network management and optimization

5.5 Supply chain optimization

5.6 Fraud detection and security management

5.7 Workforce management

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Healthcare

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 IT and Telecom

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 Transportation and Logistics

6.6 Retail Consumer Goods

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Business Intelligence Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary, and advanced information about the Business Intelligence Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment, and forecasts from 2021-2025.

Highlights of the Business Intelligence Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Business Intelligence Market

– Changing the Business Intelligence market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Business Intelligence market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Business Intelligence Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Business Intelligence Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Business Intelligence industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

