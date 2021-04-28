Breathing Circuits Market Report, Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Breathing Circuits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global breathing circuits market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Breathing circuits, also referred to as breathing systems, are the medical devices that provide an interface between the patient and an anesthesia machine. The circuits comprise of breathing tubes, adjustable pressure limiting valves, reservoir bags, connectors, and adaptors, which help in delivering oxygen and administer anesthetic gases and vapors to patients. They also offer assisted and controlled respiration to the patient by delivering and removing expired gas. Breathing circuits allow the conversion of steady gas output of a machine to a flow and pressure cycle, which is in sync with the human respiratory cycle. As a result, they are used in gas sampling to monitor airway pressure, flow, and volume.

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19, a highly infectious respiratory disease that has affected over millions of lives across the globe, is primarily driving the demand for breathing circuits worldwide. They are being employed across the operating rooms, post-operative care units, conveyance rooms, and intensive care units (ICUs) for providing breathing support for the COVID-19 patient. Breathing circuits also reduce the contamination risk from the surroundings and cross-contamination between patients. Moreover, the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, pulmonary ailments, obstructive sleep apnea, etc., is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing number of invasive surgeries that require breathing support devices, is also driving the demand for breathing circuits. Several technological upgradations, along with the increasing healthcare investments have led to the introduction of advanced moisture filters, innovative tubes, and heat face masks, providing better comfort and care to the patients. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global breathing circuits market to witness continuous growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Circuit Type:

Open Breathing Circuit

Closed Breathing Circuit

Others

Breakup by Application:

Anesthesia

Respiratory Dysfunction

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Bio-Med Devices

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Smiths Group Plc

Teleflex Incorporated

WilMarc LLC.

