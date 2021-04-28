Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Oleochemicals are organic materials, made from triglycerides in animals or vegetables. Such goods are perceived by scientists and consumers as being sustainable, green, organic, healthy, renewable, and biodegradable. Oleochemicals are replacing many products based on petroleum, as their properties help create a product that is safer for the environment and can be made from sustainable raw materials. The most widely used raw materials for processing oleochemicals are palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animal fat, such as tallow and lard. Brazil’s oleochemical industry has been projected to expand dramatically, including fats and other materials that are made from plants and animals. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several plants and animal-derived oleaginous raw materials, such as glycerin, soy, and beef tallow, have high growth potential on the Brazilian oleochemicals market.

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market size was registered at USD billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD billion by 2030, registering a CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Increasing demand for biodegradable goods and sustainable solutions, and enforcing government legislation to use environmentally friendly products raise oleochemical production. Also, fatty acids have a wide range of applications in various industries, including varnishes, detergents, paints, textile chemicals, insecticides, synthetic rubber formulations, and rubber compounding, which fuel the demand for oleochemicals on the Brazilian and Mexican markets. Also, the fatty acid market has expanded in both the regions of Brazil and Mexico as a result of increased fatty alcohol use in surfactant-based industries such as cosmetics, soaps, and detergents and personal care products.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-245

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market: Key players

IOI Group Braido Emery Oleochemicals Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd Baerlocher GmbH Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG Materia Hinos S.A.C.I.F Wilmar International Ltd QUIMIC Other prominent players



Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market: Segments

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type (in %), Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, 2019

The fatty acid segment is anticipated to register of the market share during the forecasted period.

By type, it is categorized into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, glycerol, and others.

The fatty acid segment dominated the oleochemicals market in Brazil and Mexico in terms of both value and volume, owing to their increased application in the soap and detergent industries. Furthermore, in Mexico and Brazil, pure & midcut fatty alcohols have increasingly been used to manufacture sodium laureth sulfate, linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, and sodium lauryl ether sulfate, which are the primary ingredients in various personal care products, such as lotions, shampoos, dishwashing liquids, and others.

By application (in %), Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market, 2019

Soap & detergent segment accounted of the nation’s volume in 2019

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market is segmented by application into pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, soaps & detergent, and animal feed.

Due to the development of the textile industry, the soap & detergent segment by application holds a dominant position during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of washing machines in Brazil and Mexico is also expected to fuel the demand for soaps and detergents. Increasing awareness of healthcare also boosts demand for soaps and detergents as essential products for sanitizing. As a result, demand for oleochemicals is forecasted to rise, thus supplementing the market growth. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including Eastern and Western Mexico, Southern and Northern Mexico, Eastern and Western Brazil, and Northern and Southern Brazil.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-245

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for biodegradable goods and fatty acids segment to drive the market demand

Increasing demand for biodegradable goods and sustainable solutions, and enforcing government legislation to use environmentally friendly products raise oleochemical production. Besides, several new applications of oleochemicals, such as biopolymers, biosurfactants, and bio-lubricants, which have emerged as replacements for petroleum-based products and are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the oleochemicals market in Brazil and Mexico. The market for fatty acids in Brazil and Mexico is expected to see significant growth due to increased demand from the soap and detergent sector. Besides, fatty acids have a wide range of applications in various industries, including varnishes, detergents, paints, textile chemicals, insecticides, synthetic rubber formulations, and rubber compounding, which fuel the demand for oleochemicals on the Brazilian and Mexican markets. Besides, the fatty acid market has expanded in both the regions of Brazil and Mexico as a result of increased fatty alcohol use in surfactant-based industries such as cosmetics, soaps, and detergents and personal care products.

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market: Regions

In terms of value and volume, Mexico and Brazil accounted of total market volume share in 2019

Currently, Brazil imports coconut, palm kernel oil, and ricinoleic oil and local producers have increased the production of castor and palm oil plants in the area. The state of Pará offers perfect conditions for palm planting, which is proving beneficial in the development of laundry detergents and personal care products. Increased investment by major players like BASF in Mexico, on the other hand, has been boosting the growth of the Mexican oleochemical market. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including Eastern and Western Mexico, Southern and Northern Mexico, Eastern and Western Brazil, and Northern and Southern Brazil.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/brazil-and-mexico-oleochemicals-market/245

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market report also contains analysis on:

Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market segments: –

By type: Fatty acid Fatty alcohol Glycerol Others



By application:

Pharmaceutical Personal care & cosmetics Food & beverages soap & detergent Animal feed Others



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-245

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube