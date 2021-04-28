Battery Recycling Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battery Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global battery recycling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Battery recycling is the process of recycling and reusing batteries to reduce the material waste generated from the industries. Batteries contain heavy metals and toxic chemicals that can contaminate soil and water upon inappropriate dumping. Some of the most common recycled battery types include nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium-ion (Li-ion) and nickel-zinc (Ni-Zn). The recycling process involves collecting, sorting, crushing and sieving metals from plastic, followed by hydro-metallurgical and pyro-metallurgical processes to neutralize and reuse the acid to produce new batteries.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-recycling-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) across the world is primarily driving the market for battery recycling. This has significantly augmented the demand for several compounds, such as cobalt and lithium, which are used in the ignition system of automobiles. Additionally, the limited availability of raw materials to manufacture lithium-ion batteries has further promoted the recycling of discarded batteries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries is also providing a boost to the market. Besides this, the increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of various consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, power tools, remote controls, etc., is projected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel-based Batteries

Lithium-based Batteries

Others

Breakup by Source:

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Products

Electronic Appliances

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Reuse

Repackaging

Extraction

Others

Breakup by Material:

Manganese

Iron

Lithium

Nickel

Cobalt

Lead

Aluminium

Others

Competitive Landscape with key players:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Aqua Metals

Battery Solutions

Call2recycle Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies

Enersys

Exide Technologies

& P. Batteries Limited

Gravita India Limited

Johnson Controls

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Umicore

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-recycling-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/actuators-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioburden-testing-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-design-automation-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuberculosis-diagnostics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group