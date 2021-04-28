Autolysed Yeast Extract Market Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers by 2028

Autolysed yeast extract: Introduction

Autolysed yeast extract falls under the category falls in the category of salt content reduction ingredients primarily used in the food & beverage industry in very large scale. Autolysed yeast extract with its exceptional properties used as a flavoring agent, enhancer and firming agent. Autolysed yeast extract is derived from the yeast that is specially treated, in the process the destruction of the cell is done by osmosis, which further then discharges its own enzymes, in turn self-copying the yeast protein into modest compounds.in the autolysed process of autolysed yeast extract, the yeast is broken down to simpler compounds such as peptides and amino acids. There are numerous methods are commercially available for the synthesis of autolysed yeast extract, out of which the preparation of autolysed yeast extract from heating of yeast cells in the controlled condition is gaining substantial demand in the market place. Autolysis is for the preparation of autolysed yeast extract is not only used by the big industrial food companies, it is also get adopted by small end users such as bakers in very large scale. Several skincare manufacturers are also using autolysed yeast extract in their products as autolysed yeast extract has an ability to enhance the rheological properties in the final product.

Autolysed yeast extract: Market Dynamics

Consumer’s preference for natural food ingredients and clean label products are the major driving forces for autolysed yeast extract. Likewise, substantial rise in the sales of organic products gives a prima facie of the fact that the consumers are shifting their preference towards, which in turn creating the demand space for autolysed yeast extract. Major suppliers are more focused towards the introduction of new ingredient mixtures having substantial amount of natural ingredients such as autolysed yeast extracts, mineral salts to name a few which further can be introduced to enhance product quality without creating processing loss. Many breweries manufacturer are introducing the autolysed yeast extract their fermentation process in order to enhance the flavors of the beers. Some of the suppliers present in processed food universe are using autolysed yeast extract as a fragrance additive as it has property to provide aroma. However regulation & policies such as FDA 2015-2020 dietary guideline for the minimal usage of autolysed yeast extract in the final product. Also, autolysed yeast extract is considered as a prime source of MSG (monosodium glutamate) in foods, globally many people reported with the adverse effect of MSG.

On the basis of nature of Production, the Autolysed yeast extract can be segmented as:

Conventional

Organic

Liquid autolysed yeast extract

Dry Paste autolysed yeast extract

Dry Powder autolysed yeast extract

Granular autolysed yeast extract

On the basis of distribution channel, the Autolysed yeast extract can be segmented as:

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Grocery store

Online retailers

Others

On the basis of Application, the Autolysed yeast extract can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage Dairy Products Bakery Products Fish Derivatives Meat and Poultry Beverages Sauces and Seasonings Others (Snacks, etc.)

Skincare

Autolysed yeast extract: Region Wise Trends

The demand for autolysed yeast extract is primarily dominated by the developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. In these regions there is people are adopting packaged food at alarming rate due to which there is substantial rise in the packaged food manufacturers. With increasing demand for ready-to- eat and processed food among the bachelors and young generation, China & south East Asian countries are creating substantial demand for autolysed yeast extract. Also, expansion in brewery industry in the region is creating substantial growth opportunities for autolysed yeast extract manufacturers. Rest of world regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe & others are turning over as a low value high growth regions. In this region autolysed yeast extract manufacturers can collaborate with other manufacturers with better extraction techniques and technologies to grow in the autolysed yeast extract market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Autolysed yeast extract identified across the value chain include:

Royal DSM N.V.,

Hansen A/S

Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd.

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

Alltech Inc.

Leiber Gmbh

Associated British Foods Plc

Lesaffre Group

Lallemand Inc.

