Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market Size to Reach East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach USD 27,877.76 Million in 2030

The Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach USD 27,877.76 Million in 2030 from USD 16,006.73 Million in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 8.43% over the forecast period. Owing to the increase in construction activities in developing countries such as China, India, Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, the demand for construction chemicals is forecasted to expand considerably during the projected timeframe. Rising urban population and infrastructure expenses are anticipated to encourage the development of the Asia & Middle-East & Africa construction chemicals markets as a result of increased construction output. The surge in the development of construction chemicals is likely due to increasing investment in the private as well as the public sector. However, the use of such high-value goods is constrained by the lack of knowledge about the long-term advantages of construction chemicals in developing economies. In contrast, the implementation by governments of different countries to enforce various frameworks to regulate the use of primary construction chemicals and materials will provide competitive opportunities for the market growth of Chemical Construction in Asia & Middle-East & Africa.

Construction chemical products are chemical additives that are used to bind the construction material along with cement, concrete, and other building supplies at the time of construction. Construction chemical products are now an essential part of the chemical industry which plays a vital role in the overall infrastructural development. Construction chemicals are important items used primarily by wealthy businesses. Private contractors use reasonably low-price materials to decrease the total cost involved in construction. Concrete admixture is a common category of construction chemicals used in large quantity with cement. The primary users of concrete mixtures are advanced countries like Japan and South Korea which uses it for service and repair purposes. Waterproofing and flooring materials are commonly used, which provide protection and improve concrete base load-bearing capabilities.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market: Segments

Cost-effectiveness of concrete admixture segment

The construction chemicals based on type are segmented into concrete admixture, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, adhesive & sealants, and others. The concrete admixture dominated the Asia & Middle-East &Africa construction chemicals industry in 2019. This is due to the positive features rendered by concrete admixtures such as lower total construction costs for concrete, improved concrete characteristics, better efficiency, and easy steering of concrete during construction, leading to shorter duration of the application and better strength of the concrete.

Drivers: Increasing Residential & Commercial Activities

Government policies to support infrastructure development, rapid industrialization, increase in foreign direct investment, migration and increasing proclivity for the usage of Ready to Mix Concrete (RMC) are some of the major factors driving growth in the construction chemicals market in India. The growth in R&D investments, the arrival of new players, environmentally sustainable products, and technological developments are some of the main elements in the construction chemical industry. Asia has proven to be a focal point for Research & Development investment in most of the major building chemicals firms. Soon, the overall demand for building chemicals is estimated to raise the constructions and renovations of new and existing buildings across Asia.

Restraints: Inadequate Skilled Labor

There is a shortage of skilled workers and technicians, particularly in project management, in emerging economies, even though there is a large population, which in turn results in adverse conditions for the expansion of the construction, infrastructure, and commercial property sectors. Moreover, the use of obsolete techniques and methods often impedes the development of the construction chemicals industry as many companies are unaware of new and improved technology. Construction companies in certain regions of India are still focusing on the Brick Bat Coba (BBC) System, instead of using more effective and efficient waterproofing chemicals such as PU Foam and others, in their construction projects. It is expected that the demand for both skilled labor and experienced technicians is going to increase significantly in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market Report also contain analysis on:

Asia-Pacific And Middle East & Africa Construction Chemicals Market by segment:

By Type Concrete Admixture Waterproofing & Roofing Adhesive & Sealants

By Application Repair Structure By Region Middle-East & Africa



